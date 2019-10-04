Adil Hussain in film on Sunderbans refugee massacre of ’79

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Adil Hussain has bagged a role in director Bauddhayan Mukherjis “Marichjhapi”, one of the new projects introduced this week at the Busan International Film Festivals Asian Project Market.

Written by Abhinandan Banerjee and Mukherji, the film will follow the real events of January 1979, where refugees on Marichjhapi island, located in the Sundarbans delta between India and Bangladesh, woke up to find police boats surrounding their island, reports variety.com.

Hussain took to Twitter to share the news among his followers. “Eager to start shooting for Bauddhayan’s epic untold, rather Suppressed, story of a darkest betrayal in human history in India,” wrote the actor.

The film is produced by Little Lamb Films, a banner co-owned by Monalisa Mukherji and Bauddhayan Mukherji. The film is budgeted at $800,000 (a little over Rs 5.65 crore).

Hussain is known for his roles in “Life Of Pi”, “The Reluctant Fundamentalist”, “Tigers”, “Parched”, “Angry Indian Goddesses” and the Netflix series “Delhi Crime”.

Apart from “Marichjhapi”, the actor will soon be seen in American web series “Star Trek: Discovery”.

The trailer of the show was unveiled on Monday, in which Hussain is seen briefly alongside actors Doug Jones, Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, David Ajala, Wilson Cruz, and Michelle Yeoh.

–IANS

sim/vnc