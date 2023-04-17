ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Adil Hussain plays a gray, brutal character in ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Life Of Pi’ actor Adil Hussain will be seen playing the role of AD in the upcoming web show ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’. As the ruler of the vampire world, the actor spoke about his role and how the idea of the show was conceived.

Describing his role in the show, Adil said: “AD is an elderly man who maintains a balance between the two worlds. His character is very different from any role I’ve ever played. He’s gray, he’s brutal, and his motivations are real and emotional. He has to make difficult decisions that often put him at odds with both sides. He believes that everything is fair in love and war. It was a very fantastic place to operate from as an actor.”

Adil, who is known for ‘Ishqiya’, ‘Agent Vinod’, ‘English Vinglish’, ‘Kaminey’, ‘Good Newwz’, among others, further spoke about the narrative of the show.

He added: “For ‘Tooth Pari’, Pratim created a story that was so refreshing. There is a wonderful proverb in Bengali called ‘Goru gache uthe’. It means cows start climbing trees. Normally, they don’t but that’s what happened when Pratim started writing the story. His imagination ran wild and he came up with the concept of two worlds. “

‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ will stream from April 20 on Netflix.

20230417-142203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute sets up film institute in...

    Ram Gopal Varma praises Allu Arjun, then deletes tweets

    Prabhu Deva to show his moves in ‘Dance+ Season 6’

    ‘Chaand Baaliyan’ fame Aditya A releases fresh track ‘Right Wali Payal’