‘Life Of Pi’ actor Adil Hussain will be seen playing the role of AD in the upcoming web show ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’. As the ruler of the vampire world, the actor spoke about his role and how the idea of the show was conceived.

Describing his role in the show, Adil said: “AD is an elderly man who maintains a balance between the two worlds. His character is very different from any role I’ve ever played. He’s gray, he’s brutal, and his motivations are real and emotional. He has to make difficult decisions that often put him at odds with both sides. He believes that everything is fair in love and war. It was a very fantastic place to operate from as an actor.”

Adil, who is known for ‘Ishqiya’, ‘Agent Vinod’, ‘English Vinglish’, ‘Kaminey’, ‘Good Newwz’, among others, further spoke about the narrative of the show.

He added: “For ‘Tooth Pari’, Pratim created a story that was so refreshing. There is a wonderful proverb in Bengali called ‘Goru gache uthe’. It means cows start climbing trees. Normally, they don’t but that’s what happened when Pratim started writing the story. His imagination ran wild and he came up with the concept of two worlds. “

‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ will stream from April 20 on Netflix.

20230417-142203