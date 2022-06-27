National Award-winning actor Adil Hussain’s new Bengali film ‘Abyakto’ is releasing on Eros Now.

‘Abyakto’ is a touching tale of a mother and son, their strained relationship and how an unexpected turn of events changes things forever.

The film is produced by Ankit Das and Suresh Tolani and directed by Arjunn Dutta.

Talking about the film Arjunn said, “‘Abyakto’ is a story of a mother and son and raises pertinent issues that are never spoken about in our society. Our entire team has made an honest film with a lot of passion, and I am sure it is going to touch hearts.”

The film also features Arpita Chatterjee, Anubhav Kanjilal, Anirban Ghosh and Lily Chakravarty alongside Adil Hussain, and it releases on June 29.

