ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Adipurush’ actor Devdatta Nage recalls chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ before shooting

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Devdatta Nage, who will be seen playing Lord Hanuman in the upcoming film ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas, has recalled how the film’s unit would star shooting everyday for the movie.

Devdatta recalled: “Every single day before starting the shoot, we used to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. I have to say that Goddess Saraswati resides in the hands of Manoj Muntashir (the dialogue writer). He has breathed life into this epic story with his writing.”

‘Adipurush’ is an upcoming 2023 Indian mythological film based on the Sanskrit epic ‘Ramayana’. The film is directed by Om Raut.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in his Telugu debut and Sunny Singh.

‘Adipurush’, is set to be released theatrically on June 16.

20230509-144204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amol Parashar opens up on shooting with Sara Ali Khan

    Irrfan Khan’s son Babil makes a musical debut in Netflix’s ‘Qala’...

    Trailer of Marathi film ‘Tamasha Live’ highlights rivalries in journalism

    Amit Trivedi teams up with Mame Khan for Rajasthan Royals’s anthem