‘Adipurush’ director Om Raut defends Saif’s look as Raavan in his film

The controversy around the upcoming Hindu mythological film ‘Adipurush’, which stars pan-India star Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles, seems to be gaining further momentum with each passing day.

The film was earlier trolled for its poor VFX that was visible in its teaser. Then the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra objected to Lord Hanuman being depicted in a ‘leather costume’.

More recently, a section of people on the Internet are trolling the film because of Saif Ali Khan’s look as Raavan in the film. Now, the director of the film, Om Raut has come out defending the portrayal and his creative choice.

Reacting to the film’s heavy trolling over Saif’s portrayal of Raavan, the director told Aaj Tak: “Our Ravan in today’s time is demonic, he is cruel. The one who has abducted our Goddess Sita is cruel. We have shown what Raavan looks like in today’s time. This is not a film or a project for us.”

Calling the film “a mission” for the entire production team, Raut further said: “Our film is a symbol of our devotion and we need everyone’s blessings for this. Whosoever is speaking about the film are our elders. I am listening to all of them and taking note of everything. When you will watch the film in January 2023, I will not disappoint anyone.”

The film, which will see Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti essaying the role of Sita, will drop in theatres on January 12, 2023.

