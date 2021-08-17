India’s Aditi Ashok continued her superb run as she qualified for the Women’s British Open, which will be held at the Carnoustie Links in Scotland from August 19-22.

Aditi, who finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics after being in medal contention till the last few holes, finished second in the qualifying event, carding a two-under 68 at the 18-hour Panmure Golf Club.

She sealed her fifth appearance at the British Open and 19th overall start in a Major was placed one-over after 12 holes but made up ground to finish two-under on Monday.

Aditi finished one shot behind American Lindsey Weaver while Nicole Broch Larsen, Ssu Chia Cheng, Magdalena Simmermacher, Johanna Gustavsson, and Australian amateur Kirsten Rudgeley progressed with scores of 69.

Aditi, who was ranked 200th in the World before the Olympics, has moved up to 157 in the chart after her sensational run in Tokyo.

A repeat of the Tokyo run at the women’s British Open will push her higher in the rankings and will improve her chances of playing in the LPGA Tour regularly.

