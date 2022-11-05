‘Crashh’ actress Aditi Sharma and ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani’ fame Karanvir Sharma have been roped in for the new show ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’.

It is an emotional love story of a couple, Dua, played by Aditi and Haider, essayed by Karanvir. Their married life seems to be going perfect until Haider told her that he is in love with another woman. It is a painful moment for Dua to know that her husband has fallen in love with someone else.

While briefing about her role, Aditi said: “My character, Dua, is a very kind-hearted girl who is enjoying a happy life with her husband Haider until her world falls apart when he expresses a desire to marry another woman. I feel the intensity of the character and what she will go through will require me to portray a whole range of emotions and I feel it will be a challenge for me as an artist.”

Karanvir, who was seen playing the lead role in ‘Mangalam Dangalam’ shares about his character which according to him is quite different from what he has done before. His on-screen personality is quite serious, who is surrounded by complicated situation and relationship.

“My character in ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ is quite different from what I have played in the past. Haider is someone who takes his responsibilities very seriously and has been placing the needs of everyone ahead of his own ever since his father left his mother to marry another woman. However, the circumstances under which he wishes to marry a second time are quite unique,” he added.

‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ will be airing soon on Zee TV.

