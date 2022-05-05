Aditi Rao Hydari is the latest celebrity to join the list of actors who own a luxury car of German make. The actress recently purchased the Audi Q7 SUV, which is worth Rs. 88 lakhs ($115,720).

Sharing the news of the purchase, Audi India shared a post on their social media that said, “Congratulations @aditiraohydari on owning the versatile luxury SUV the all-new #AudiQ7 Audi Mumbai West wishes you many miles on this one. Welcome to the #Quattro family”.

The German luxury Sports Utility Vehicle seems to be a firm favourite among Bollywood celebrities and is available in India in two variants – Technology and Premium Plus. The Audi Q7 Premium Plus is priced at Rs. 80 lakhs ($105,000) and the Audi Q7 Technology is priced at Rs. 88 lakhs ($115,720). This is the pan India ex-showroom price of the cars.

The car is available in a whole range of colours like Mythos Black, Carrara White, Samurai Grey, Floret Silver and Navarra Blue. The SUV interiors come in two styles – Okapi Brown and Saiga Beige.

The Audi Q7 is powered by a 3.0 litre V6 TFSI petrol engine and it is paired with a 48 mild-hybrid system. This hybrid power horse can churn out 340 hp of peak power with a torque of 500Nm.

Aditi Rao Hydari seems to have opted for the AudiQ7 Technology variant and from the pictures, looks like she opted for the Q7 Navarra Blue.

Aditi Rao Hydari has worked in Bollywood as well Tollywood movies. Her latest release was the Tamil movie, ‘Hey Sinamika’, in which she starred alongside Dulquer Salman and Kajal Aggarwal. She will next be seen in the Telugu movie, ‘Rayabhari’.