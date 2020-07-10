Aditi Rao Hydari talks about ‘only nation’ she’s visiting in 2020

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has shared the only nation she plans on visiting in 2020 in a hilarious new social media post.

Aditi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself. In the image, she is seen holding her hair as she poses for the camera. The “Wazir” actress is seen wearing a black t-shirt, which has “cancelled plans” written on it with white.

Captioning the picture, Aditi wrote: “The only nation I’m visiting this year is imagination #CancelledPlans #2020Mood.”

Actress Patralekhaa took to the comment section and wrote: “Pretttyyy Aditi”.

On the work front, Aditi’s latest release was “Sufiyum Sujatayum”. The Malayalam film recently released on an OTT platform.

“When I heard the story, I felt a very fairytale-like quality in the narrative. It is almost like a fable that we hear in childhood, where the world and incidents happening around are surreal but all the characters and their emotions are real. I found it fascinating. Also, in the film I am playing the character of a girl who is speech-impaired, which means I have no dialogue. So I didn’t think twice before saying yes to the film,” she had told IANS.

“The stories of Malayalam films are good. I watch them and I am a fan of Malayalam cinema. But learning Malayalam is tough. I managed Telugu and Tamil. I am half south-Indian — I am Hyderabadi. Earlier I didn’t do Malayalam films because that is a very difficult language for me to learn,” she had said.

