INDIALIFESTYLE

Aditi Rao Hydari to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, May 7 (IANSlife) A true-blue superstar in her own right, actress Aditi Rao Hydari is set to make her debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival representing the innovative global smartphone brand vivo India.

Speaking on the collaboration actress Aditi Rao Hydari said, “vivo India represents innovation and creativity. I’m excited and thrilled to walk the Cannes Film Festival red carpet and represent the brand and India on a global scale. As an artist, being a part of a prestigious institution that celebrates cinema is an exhilarating”.

“At vivo, everything we do stems from a place of joy and optimism. And the smartphone plays a pivotal role in capturing this joy and making it last forever. It is a significant moment for both vivo and Aditi Rao Hydari as we make our debut at Cannes 2022. We look forward to capturing her maiden journey to Cannes 2022 on our flagship X80 series’ cinematic style video mode and make it a moment to remember,” added Yogendra Sriramula, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India.

Vivo India is geared up to bring a cinematic vision to life by participating in the Cannes Film Festival, which will take place from May 17th to May 28th, 2022, with its latest #MyLifeIsAMovie campaign in collaboration with actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220507-130009

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Several hurt as clashes break out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, police on...

    Youth endorse India’s ‘Mission Kashmir’, reject Pakistan’s divisive agenda

    Behavioural Incentive: Vax discounts galore market places (IANS Special)

    Sawant stakes claim to form govt in Goa, appointed CM by...