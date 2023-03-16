TV actor and model Aditi Shetty, who has been part of shows such as ‘Bhagyalaxmi’ and ‘Naagin 6’, is currently seen in ‘Dharampatni’ and the actress says that she loves exploring different roles on TV. The actress adds that her character in her show ‘Dharampatni’ is undergoing a transition, and she loves it.

“As an actor, I just aim to play different roles. I want to play roles that challenge me as an actor and help me grow and learn every single day. Kavya’s character from ‘Dharampatni’ has been such an amazing journey for me, I have taken so much as an artist and it’s been a rewarding experience for me. I am nothing like Kavya in real life and I am getting to live an entirely different life when I play Kavya. I feel so lucky to get this role and being able to do justice to it is my aim. Having said that, I am looking forward to stronger positive roles as well in the main lead space as I feel ready and confident as an actor to take it up and do justice to it,” she says.

Talking about the kind of reality shows she wants to be part of, she adds: “I started my career with modelling and at that time, I was very interested in doing a show related to that. That’s why I was a part of India’s Next Top Model. I feel that a show where I get to showcase my personality will be exciting. Maybe ‘Bigg Boss’ will be nice to test me on how I react to certain situations.”

The biggest plus about being a TV actor is the love that you get, she says, adding: “It’s very overwhelming how the audience gives you so much love. I am so fortunate for all the love the audience gives me.”

She says: “Acting is my passion. To be able to wake up and do what you love is the best feeling in the world. I absolutely love being in front of the camera and performing. To just get such amazing opportunities with the best in the industry motivates me. My family and friends love to watch my work and seeing them happy and entertaining my audience is my ultimate motivation to do better every day.”

