Mayfair Polo beat Navy/Ben Stallion Polo in the Aditya Birla Cup 2023 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, here on Wednesday.

In the first chukker, Siddhant Sharma scored the first goal to give Mayfair Polo the lead. Both teams failed to create any significant chances for the rest of the chukker, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Mayfair Polo – Navy/Ben Stallion Polo (1-0).

In the second chukker, Jayvirsinh Gohil scored the second goal for his team. In the second half of the chukker, Abhimanyu Pathak scored the first for Navy/Ben Stallion Polo, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Mayfair Polo – Navy/Ben Stallion Polo (2-1).

Whereas, in the third chukker, Mitesh Mehta scored the third goal for Mayfair Polo. Late in the chukker Siddhant Sharma scored once again to further increase Mayfair Polo’s lead. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Mayfair Polo – Navy/Ben Stallion Polo (4-1).

And in the fourth chukker, Siddhant Scored once again and completed his hattrick. Abhimanyu Pathak scored again for the Navy/Ben Stallion Polo but in the end they fell short. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Mayfair Polo – Navy/Ben Stallion Polo (5-2).

There are five teams participating in the tournament and each team will play against two of the other four teams as per the draws. Each win will be awarded with two points and the two teams with highest points will face each other in the finals. If there is a tie between 3 or more teams then a penalty shoot will take place to determine the two finalists.

Each team consists of 4 players and their ranking is given as handicapped. The rankings range from -2 to +10 as per their performances and skills.

