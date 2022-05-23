Yash Raj Films (YRF) have no choice but to shrug off the disappointing run of their Ranveer Singh starrer, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ as they are all geared for their soon to release epic historical drama, ‘Prithviraj’.

The movie is based on the valour of the fearless warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar is essaying the title role of the warrior who is said to have fought a valiant battle to protect India from the invader Muhammad of Ghor in the 12th century.

Bollywood Hungama reported that for the movie, Aditya Chopra, head of YRF actually recreated 12th century Delhi, Kannauj and Ajmer right from scratch to create an authentically visual spectacle and the budget for the set was over Rs. 25 crores ($3.2 million).

Speaking about the set, Akshay Kumar said, “It was quite a task to make this film into a visual delight for audiences because we wanted to promise a big screen entertainer for everyone. Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan was chosen as the ruler of India and Delhi became his political capital. So, it was important that we recreated 12th century Delhi, Ajmer and Kannauj, cities that are linked to his reign and life authentically for people to see how magnificent the city really looked during that time.”

Director of the movie, Chandraprakash Dwivedi also added, “Aditya Chopra took on the Herculean task to recreate Delhi, Ajmer and Kannauj and I have to congratulate the entire set-design team for being able to pull off the unthinkable. Real marble was used to build the city, 900 workers toiled hard for about eight months to build this gigantic set that was a marvel for our eyes. Every element of the city, including Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s palace was built from scratch.”

Dwivedi further added, “I think Aditya Chopra must have spent crores and crores of money just to get the city built to perfection. So, if people are loving what they are seeing in the trailer, they will have to wait and watch the film to see the grandeur of our sets in its full glory!”

Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is directing ‘Prithviraj’ is best known for directing television’s epic show, ‘Chanakya’. He also helmed the critically acclaimed movie, ‘Pinjar’. Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar is playing the female lead role of Princess Sanyogita in the movie.

The movie will release in cinemas in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on June 3, 2022.