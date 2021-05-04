Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has come forward to vaccinate daily workers of the Hindi film industry, and has requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow his production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) to purchase 60,000 Covid-19 vaccines.

YRF has sent a letter to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) stating: “With the film industry going through an unprecedented time, there is an urgent need to restart at the earliest so that thousands of workers can start earning their livelihood again and protect their families. Yash Raj Films, through The Yash Chopra Foundation, would like to offer its support in this regard.”

The statement further reads: “We have sent a request to the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra to allocate and allow us to purchase Covid-19 vaccines for 30,000 registered workers, who are members of the film industry’s federation in Mumbai at the earliest.”

The letter also mentioned that The Yash Chopra Foundation would bear all other costs associated with vaccinating the workers including raising awareness, transportation of workers and setting up of all the required infrastructure for the immunisation programme.

“We hope our kind request is approved which will enable our members to be safe and also get them back to work at the earliest,” the statement concluded.

–IANS

