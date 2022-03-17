Yash Raj Films (YRF), which is headed by Aditya Chopra, is making big plans for YRF50, which is their grand celebration for completing 50 years of entertaining millions of audiences in India and the world over.

The huge milestone celebrations will start this year, after the Covid pandemic, paused everything for 2 whole years.

As per sources, Aditya Chopra wants the celebrations to take off with the release of Ranveer Singh starrer, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ which will release in theaters worldwide on May 13, 2022.

‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ features Ranveer Singh playing the titular role and will evidently reveal a new type of ‘hero’ to the world. The movie has been produced by Maneesh Sharma, who previously worked with Ranveer in his debut, ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’ and is directed by first time director Divyang Thakkar.

A trade source close to YRF revealed, “Aditya Chopra wants to celebrate 50 years of YRF in a big way because he has the biggest slate of films in the industry. ’Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Shamshera’, ‘Pathaan’, ‘Tiger 3’, and two more unannounced films make for the YRF 50 slate and plans are being made to celebrate each of these films and the company’s golden milestone in the most unique and innovative manner. The celebrations will get underway with ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, a film that Aditya Chopra, Maneesh Sharma, Ranveer, and the entire team at YRF feel is a very special film that will touch everyone’s heart and bring back the community watching experience of cinema!”

The source further added that YRF was very clear that when they start the celebrations they wanted to do so with a project that they felt would get universal love. The team at YRF is confident that ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ with Ranveer in the lead is sure to win people’s hearts and they want the euphoria from this film to start off their YRF 50 celebrations. Evidently starting with ‘Jayeshbhai’ promotions, YRF will also reveal various plans which will allow fans to meet and greet their favourite stars in a never before seen avatar.

The source also added that during the promotions for ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, fans will see a change in the star-fan dynamic and Ranveer will be giving his adoring fans access to him like never before.

The source also added, “Post pandemic, YRF wants to reach out and bring people closer to their favourite superstars and that’s what YRF 50 celebrations will be all about! It will be hugely exciting to see the top stars of our country reaching out and pulling people back to the theaters post-pandemic that had halted how the fan-star relationship was always considered proximate. The strategy is to make people celebrate and enjoy Hindi cinema and the superstars again and YRF50 celebrations will deliver that promise in spades.”