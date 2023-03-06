Aditya Narayan and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared their excitement about being roped in as hosts for the gaming reality show, ‘Bzinga’, an interactive gaming reality show where two families compete with each other through different games and quizzes.

Ace singer and host Aditya said: “I have been part of several shows but hosting a gaming reality show is very different and unique, and that is why I signed up for it.”

Aditya, who is known for hosting ‘Indian Idol’ and participating in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’ further shared: “I enjoy hosting to the hilt, so I am sure this fun and entertaining gaming show will bring out the best of me. I hope the audience is as excited as I am for this show, and they will shower me with their love like they always do.”

On the other hand, Haarsh has hosted several TV shows such as ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’ and ‘Hum Tum Aur Quarantine’ along with his wife Bharti Singh. He has also written for shows including ‘Comedy Circus Ke Tansen’, ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’ and ‘Comedy Nights Live’.

Now, he is seen co-hosting the gaming reality show with Aditya and he is sure that they both will be successful in entertaining the audience.

“I am feeling fantastic that I will be co-hosting the show with one of the best hosts, Aditya Narayan. It will be amusing for the audience because we will be putting our best foot forward to entertain them with this game show. I will also be interacting with the contestants on a personal level to ensure that they are having fun along with the viewers. I hope the audience will have fun watching and playing this show,” he added.

‘Bzinga’ airs on Zee TV.

