Aditya jams with Jubin, Mithun Sharma in ‘Allah De Bande’ song teaser

The teaser of Jubin Nautiyal’s song ‘Allah De Bande’ from the upcoming thriller film ‘Gumraah was unveiled on Thursday.

The song’s teaser shows the film’s lead actor Aditya Roy Kapur jamming over an audio session with Nautiyal and composer Mithun Sharma, enjoying the vibe of the song inside the studio.

The visuals are complemented by Jubin’s vocals and violin played through VSTs and MIDI interface.

‘Gumraah’ is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film ‘Thadam’, and stars Aditya in dual roles.

The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, follows the story of a killer on the loose with the needle of suspicion pointed at Aditya’s characters.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, ‘Gumraah’ is slated for release on April 7.

