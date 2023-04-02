ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aditya Narayan recovers from Covid for third time

Singer and host Aditya Narayan has expressed his happiness as he recovered from Covid-19 for the third time.

Aditya who is currently hosting the 13th season of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ revealed that he is happy that he recovered before its finale.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared that his journey on the show ‘Indian Idol’ has been wonderful and it is always full of fun and enjoyment.

Aditya also shared his gratitude for his co-judges on the show Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the entire team for making it successful throughout the season.

He shared a couple of pictures with the caption: “Beat COVID for the third time! Still alive, still smiling and still grateful for this wonderful life. Hosting Indian Idol has been a top notch experience all these years. We have witnessed unprecedented success and love from our audience.”

Aditya further said that he is glad to recover before the finale so he will not miss hosting it.

“In almost 20 years and 13 seasons of its run on Indian television, it has had about 320 episodes. In just the past three and a half years and three seasons that I’ve been a part of it, I have hosted about 200 of them! We’ve had a great run. Thank you team. Thank you to my big brothers @realhimesh & @vishaldadlani for everything. You are real ones. Thank you dearest @nehakakkar. I will miss this but most importantly, I will miss you all dearly. Glad that I recovered just in time to host the finale!” he added.

On the work front, Aditya is known for hosting ‘Indian Idol’, ‘Sa Re Ga Pa Li’l Champs’, and participating in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’.

He has also acted in ‘Pardes’, ‘Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai’, ‘Rangeela’, among others.

