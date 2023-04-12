ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aditya Narayan takes a digital break, deletes all posts from Instagram

NewsWire
0
0

Television host and singer Aditya Narayan has deleted all his pictures from his Instagram handle and said that he is on a “digital break.”

On Tuesday, Aditya took to Instagram, where he penned a long note sharing that he wants to spend some more time in the real world.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aditya wrote: “Before anyone jumps the gun, let me inform all my well wishers that I’m absolutely fine. I am on a digital break, happily spending time with my daughter, wife, parents & loved ones along with putting finishing touches to my debut album ‘Saansein’.”

He added: “Why have I deleted all posts from Instagram? Because it’s like my digital canvas, and I wish to erase my previous imprints and begin afresh, as if starting a new painting. I am also a firm believer that one must, every once in a while, disconnect from our current social confines, spend time with yourself and look within, for, that is where I have gained life’s deepest insights.”

“Good health is only so if it’s multi dimensional. Physical, mental & spiritual. I aspire to lead a wholesome life, and I feel like it’s time for me, in a way, to go back to school.”

The ‘Tattad Tattad’ hitmaker shared that he wishes to acquire new skills and hone his old ones along with indulging in a few trivial activities.

“In short, spend more time in the real world, and not this digital bubble that a lot of us have made their reality. It’s as simple as that.”

He shared an Arnold Schwarzenegger meme which had ‘I’ll Be Back’ written on it.

20230412-152801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lockdown impact: Will TV shows with low ratings shut shop?

    Practice mindfulness to live in the present moment

    ‘Rangamarthanda’ is about infiltration of money on our sanity: Krishna...

    Mugdha Godse talks about her Dussehra celebrations