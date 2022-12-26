ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Aditya Rawal, who is gearing up for his streaming show, ‘Aar Ya Paar’, has shared that for his part of a tribesman in the series, he has used wig, body make up, tattoos and accessories. It took him two hours everyday to get done with the pre-role preparation in terms of make-up.

Elaborating on the same, he said: “It was very challenging to put together. I hope the audience likes it. It involved a wig, body make-up, tattoos, accessories. At first, I found the two-hour prep time rather difficult but eventually it helped me to focus and the process lent a sort of meditative quality. Sid sir and the writing team devised the dialect.”

The series follows the journey of Sarju (played by Aditya) with a formidable talent in archery. He fights for the survival of his tribe against the modern world, its corrupt political and financial machinery, that catapults him into the world of big crime as he emerges to be a deadly mercenary assassin.

Talking about the language used in the series, the actor further mentioned: “It was an amalgamation of 4-5 regional dialects. Our wonderful dialect coaches Saurabh and Prabhat were even on-set. I am truly grateful for the hair, make-up, tattoo and costume teams. They were all such a pleasure to work with.”

The action-drama, which also stars Patralekha, Sumeet Vyas, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aasif Sheikh, Shilpa Shukla, Varun Bhagat and Nakul Sehdev, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 30, 2022.

