ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aditya Rawal thanks ‘Faraaz’ director Hansal Mehta, reveals his learning experience

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Aditya Rawal, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released Hansal Mehta directorial ‘Faraaz’, took to his social media to express gratitude towards the director.

He shared that it was a learning curve for him to see Mehta fight to put the film together.

The actor posted a picture of himself with Hansal Mehta and wrote: “You’re prolly tired of hearing this but you know it’s meant from the heart. Thank you very much @hansalmehta sir for giving me the chance to play Nibras,” in the caption.

In Faraaz, Aditya Rawal plays the role of Nibras, the terrorist who keeps the citizens hostage. He captures every element of the character’s psyche adeptly. His character requires him to be vulnerable yet rife with hatred.

He further wrote in the caption: “After making Scam, you could have made anything you wanted and casted whomever you wished. But you chose to make Faraaz with us. To watch you fight for this film at every juncture is a lesson to us young artists. Nothing worth having comes easy. Especially not art. Forever grateful, sir.”

‘Faraaz’, which also stars Zahaan Kapoor, is based on the real-life terrorist attack that ravaged a Dhaka cafe, the movie is a tense hostage drama that unfolds over one claustrophobic night.

20230216-183004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shraddha Das plays a psychiatrist in her Tamil debut film

    Priyanshu Painyuli: With Taapsee I learnt how to be a hardworking...

    Aamna Sharif: ‘Damaged 3’ put me out of comfort zone to...

    Madhuri Dixit celebrates 25 million Instafam