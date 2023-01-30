ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aditya Roy Kapur did a rigorous homework for his part in 'The Night Manager'

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is gearing up for the release of his webseries ‘The Night Manager’, spent time with actual night managers to get a sense of their world and their profession.

The actor, who plays the titular role in the series, said: “There are a few interesting and unique things one has to do for every role. I think in this case he is a night manager at a hotel so I think every time you have a profession that is very specific, one of the joys of being an actor is getting to research these different professions and try and meet people in those professions to understand what goes on in front and also behind the scenes. Part of the prep for me was meeting them.”

Walking down the memory lane, he further mentioned: “I actually went and met a night manager. I spent a couple of days with her, interviewed her and quizzed her about her life and the effect that the profession had on her as a person to understand what goes into the job. You know, it’s a highly qualified profession.”

‘The Night Manager’ is a Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre’s eponymous novel.

Talking about what he imbibed from them, the actor said: “You have to go through years of training for it, so I was trying to understand basic dos and don’ts, body language, tonality. I think one big part of playing the night manager was getting that aspect of it right. So that kind of looked convincing on camera when I was portraying myself as a manager, which was very interesting.”

Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh. ‘The Night Manager’ is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17.

