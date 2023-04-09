Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who believes in following a strict diet regime and healthy lifestyle, shared how he used to gorge on a half kg ice cream tub in one go without any hesitation on his cheat day.

He said: “Most of the time, I follow a diet so when it comes to enjoying food, one should make use of the cheat meal. There is no use enjoying one or two scoops of ice cream. And ice cream is literally like air.”

Aditya, who started his acting career in 2009 with the movie ‘London Dreams’, rose to fame with ‘Aashiqui 2’ in 2013 and also acted in the romantic comedy ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ followed by ‘Daawat-e-Ishq’, ‘Fitoor’, ‘Ok Jaanu’, and ‘Kalank’, ‘Ludo’ and was also seen in the web series ‘The Night Manager’.

He shared some fitness tips on Kapil’s show as he spoke about his upcoming project ‘Gumraah’, which starts with a murder and the story revolves around finding the truth and the real culprit in the case. Mrunal Thakur plays investigating officer Shivani Mathur who is on a mission to solve the murder mystery. It is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film ‘Thadam’. ‘Gumraah’ features Aditya in a double role along with Ronit Roy and Deepak Kalra.

The entire cast of ‘Gumraah’ including Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, and Deepak Kalra followed by the musicians Mithoon and Vishal Mishra appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as celebrity guests to promote their film.The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

