Aditya Roy Kapur, who is gearing up for the April 7 release of his upcoming thriller film ‘Gumraah’, shared his trick behind playing dual roles in the film. The film tells the story of an assassin on the loose.

Explaining how he compartmentalised the two characters, the actor said: “I believe that the costume and body language are important, the way each character speaks has to be very different from one another. It has to feel like two different people with different wants and needs, and that was one of the challenges.”

He continued: “The script was a big help, it had some great writing like both the characters felt like two different individuals. And it was fun to do! For me it was fun to play Ronnie’s character, I think I will miss him more.”

The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles, has been helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar and is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

