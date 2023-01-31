Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming film ‘Gumraah’ gets a release date – the crime thriller based on true events is set to hit the big screens on April 7.

Aditya will be seen in a double role for the very first time in two completely different avatars and Mrunal will be seen playing a cop.

This thriller film will showcase an intense face-off between Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

20230131-151804