Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur’s crime thriller christened ‘Gumraah’

Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming film has finally got a title. The crime thriller is called ‘Gumraah’.

Based on true events, the crime thriller will have Aditya playing a double role for the very first time in two completely different avatars and Mrunal Thakur will be seen essaying the role of a cop.

This thriller film will showcase an intense face-off between Aditya and Mrunal.

Aditya has completed the first schedule and will begin the second schedule on Tuesday along with Mrunal who has kick started the second schedule in Mumbai and Ronit Roy will be joining the shoot soon.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

20220510-105421

