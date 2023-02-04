ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aditya Roy Kapur recalls shooting ‘The Night Manager’ in extreme conditions

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming webseries, ‘The Night Manager’, revealed that the crew shot in extreme conditions in Rajasthan. At one point, it got so hot that the vanity vans gave up because the generators were overheating.

The actor got candid about the difficulties encountered while filming his new series. He said, “All these locations look beautiful on camera, but when you’re shooting in them, it can be challenging especially for a series of this scale. For example, Rajasthan was extremely, extremely hot.”

He went on to state, “We were there shooting in the desert in the middle of nowhere, it got so hot at one point that our vanity vans were going off, the generator was overheating. So we were essentially just having to open our doors and windows and hope for some kind of cross ventilation. We had to break shooting for three hours in a day to avoid people getting heat stroke.”

‘The Night Manager’, produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh. The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17.

20230204-171005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aamir Khan plays cricket, talks about sharing a ‘kahani’ on April...

    Sara, Janhvi reveal their near-death travel misadventures

    Arif Zakaria: Digital format shooting allows more trial and error for...

    Krushal Ahuja, Aanchal Goswami ended up eating 12 plates of ‘golgappas’...