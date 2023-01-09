ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan clear rumours: ‘We are not pregnant’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Aditya Seal and wife Anushka Ranjan have denied rumours about them expecting their first child.

There were reports doing the rounds that the two were all set to welcome their first baby. However, Aditya took to Instagram to deny the reports.

He shared a photograph of them together on his Instagram Stories along with the clarification.

He wrote in the caption: “I am the only baby in her life right now. We are not pregnant.”

Anushka and Aditya got married on November 21, 2021 in Mumbai.

Aditya was last seen in ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’ alongside Kiara Advani in 2020. He has also starred in movies such as ‘Tum Bin 2’ and ‘Student of the Year 2’. He will next be seen in ‘Rocket Ganga’ and ‘Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani’. Anushka made her film debut with ‘Wedding Pullav’.

20230109-115603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ranveer Singh is a ‘brawn’ munda

    Gautam Rode stars in ‘Devon Ke Dev Ganesha’ music video

    Arshi Khan: Glad people discuss me on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

    ‘Lock Upp’: Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan create love chemistry on the...