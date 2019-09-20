Aditya Seal in Bosco Martis’ upcoming film

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actor Aditya Seal, who was last seen in “Student of the Year 2”, has been chosen as the leading man of choreographer-director Bosco Leslie Martis’ dance-horror-comedy film.

Bosco said: “Aditya is a multi-talented artiste, who is a skilled dancer, actor and action performer. His potential has not been fully tapped into yet.”

“He fits the leading character’s shoes perfectly, and his personality will blend well with that of this character. We are finalising the screenplay and should start the pre-production work by October. We plan to roll by February 2020,” he added.

It is a Zee Studios production.

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, said: aceWe are happy to have a young, talented performer like Aditya on board. It’s a never-seen-before genre that we are bringing to Indian audiences, especially targeted at kids, pre-teens and teens. The film will be mounted on a huge scale with an interesting ensemble cast.”

Some of the participants of “Dance India Dance”, a reality show that Bosco judges, will get an opportunity to feature in his upcoming film.

“We are in the final leg of the show and the winner will definitely feature in the film. Apart from that, I am looking to rope in a few other contestants as well, those whose skills have impressed us,” Bosco said.

–IANS

