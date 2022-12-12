Actor Aditya Shukla on Monday recalled the deep bond he shared with his counsin late Sidharth Shukla on the late actor’s birthday.

Born on December 12, 1980, Sidharth was known for his stint in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, besides his perfomance in the daily show ‘Balika Vadhu’. The sudden demise of the 40-year-old on September 2, 2021 left his fans and co-stars shocked and saddened.

Aditya, who is currently seen in ‘Naagmani’ feels Sidharth will always be the undisputed king. Speaking about his greatest takeaway from Siddharth, Aditya says: “He was like a king. No matter what he did, he was ready to face the world and do whatever he felt was right. That is the main quality I have learned from him.”

He further adds: “Sidharth and I were always there for each other. It wasn’t a relationship where we met everyday or spoke everyday. But we both knew we had each other’s back. The last time we’ve properly met was after he had met with an accident in Andheri. We used to speak over the phone and meet occasionally. Along with my acting career, I am also a certified deep sea diver. Since 2012, I was mostly on the ship for diving. But whenever I felt like talking or meeting him I used to call him up.”

“No matter what time it was, I used to call and tell him about wanting to ride his Hayabusa bike and he would refuse and then after a few days out of the blue he would call me and tell say ‘neeche aa’ and would handover the bike keys to me. Miss him all the more now as he is not there when I am working in a show. He would have been the happiest person to see me facing the camera.”

Asked whether he considered acting because of Sidharth? Aditya said, “Not really. I always wanted to be an actor for my mom. She always wanted to see me on the big screen. Yes I always idolize him and he did motivate me in different ways to take up acting.”

To a question on a memorable incident with his cousin, he said, “There are a lot actually. In 1993, when my sister was born, I used to stay with him in Bombay central as the hospital was next to his society. So, he used to take me to the market and play with me in the society as well. I have got a lot of good memories with him which I will cherish forever.”

At last, he says his name is still alive in his fans’ hearts and will always be remembered for his work.

“His name will always be alive. The reason for his fandom is his attitude. Like I said before, he was like a king and the fans love his attitude. There is no other Sidharth Shukla and will never be. I miss him everyday,” Aditya added.

