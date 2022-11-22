INDIA

Aditya Thackeray to meet Tejashwi Yadav in Patna

Shiv Sena-UB) leader and ex-Minister Aditya Thackeray will meet Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in Patna on Wednesday, an aide said here on Tuesday.

The upcoming meeting would be a “courtesy call” on the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, according to the Thackerays’ media advisor Harshal Pradhan.

Son of ex-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya, 32, shall be accompanied by two party MPs – party Secretary Anil Desai and Deputy Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi – and other office-bearers at the meeting.

However, party leaders here declined to comment whether the meeting had any political agenda lined up as the Sena-UBT is currently experiencing a rocky patch with the Maha Vikas Aghadi ally Congress over the recent controversy on Swatantraveer Vinayak D. Savarkar.

Meanwhile, Sena-UBT’s Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut hinted that he would join Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra at a later stage, probably on its Jammu & Kashmir leg.

The indicator after a concerned Gandhi on Sunday called up to enquire after Raut’s health, days after the latter was released from jail custody, saying he was ‘worried’ for the Sena-UBT MP.

Raut warmly acknowledged the Congress leader’s nicety on Monday, observing how “in times of political bitterness, such gestures are becoming rare”.

