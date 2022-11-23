INDIA

Aditya Thackeray to meet Tejashwi Yadav

NewsWire
0
0

Shiv Sena-UBT leader and former minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government Aditya Thackeray will meet Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Wednesday to unite opposition parties to take on the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Aditya Thackeray will be accompanied by party secretary Anil Desai and another MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Recently, Aditya Thackeray had also participated in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also taken an initiative to unite opposition parties against the saffron party.

20221123-120203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM congratulates Dhami on taking oath as Uttarakhand CM

    Stormy start to tourist season as SC order leads to tension...

    Raspreet Sidhu’s Delhi Divas beat Ludhiana Queens, claim 3BL Round 5...

    TN cops walk the ramp, transferred