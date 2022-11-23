Shiv Sena-UBT leader and former minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government Aditya Thackeray will meet Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Wednesday to unite opposition parties to take on the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Aditya Thackeray will be accompanied by party secretary Anil Desai and another MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Recently, Aditya Thackeray had also participated in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also taken an initiative to unite opposition parties against the saffron party.

