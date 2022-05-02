Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will leave on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand on Tuesday during which he will visit his native village Panchoor in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri Garhwal district and meet his mother and other close relatives.

Adityanath’s mother Savitri Devi, elder brother Manvendra and younger brother Mahendra live in Panchoor with their families. The Uttar Pradesh CM had last visited his native village in February 2017. He had not gone to his village even when his father Anand Singh Bisht had passed away.

Adityanath will also inaugurate a tourist guest house in Haridwar built by Uttar Pradesh, on May 5.

Uttarakhand’s Education and Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that Yogi Adityanath will arrive in Uttarakhand on Tuesday and take part in a programme to be held at the Guru Gorakhnath Degree College in Bithyani village of Yamkeshwar on Wednesday.

