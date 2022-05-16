Following up on the high-octane launch of the trailer of ‘Major’ last week, lead actor Adivi Sesh hit the campus trail to bond with college students in the city of the Nizams.

Celebrating the love the trailer has received all over the world, Adivi Sesh, who plays the title role, spent time with VJIT students in Hyderabad, making the college campus go crazy. The roaring response of the crowd resonated with the spirit of the movie as depicted in the trailer.

Riding high on emotions, the gripping trailer scales the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, from his childhood to the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks, where he made the supreme sacrifice for the nation at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

His heroic actions saved the lives of more than 100 guests at the hotel.

Celebrating the spirit of the modern national hero beyond his tragic death in the Mumbai attacks, the trailer offers a deeper insight into his relationships with family and most importantly his love for the nation.

Since its launch on May 9, the movie trailer has so far crossed 35 million views across platforms as it speeds towards its theatrical release on June 3.

The bilingual film was shot in both Hindi and Telugu, and will release in Malayalam as well. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, ‘Major’ is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma.

