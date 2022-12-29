ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Adivi Sesh offers a sneak peek into ‘Goodachari’ sequel ‘G2’

NewsWire
0
0

Adivi Sesh, the actor behind critically acclaimed and commercial films, notably ‘Major’ and ‘Hit 2’ in 2022, has offered a sneak peek into his next project – ‘G2’.

It is the second part of the Telugu movie, ‘Goodachari’, which was a huge success and had captivated the audiences.

The poster with its intense look and feel is raising curiosity levels on the Net. The poster has lead actor Adivi Sesh holding a gun. Part 1 of the same franchise was an intriguing spy thriller that took the audience by surprise.

Adivi Sesh has had a fruitful 2022 and with ‘Major’, the biopic of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, he has emerged as a leading pan-India stars. Now, 2023 will tell us if his pan-India release plans for ‘G2’ goes down as well with the audience.

20221229-125006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dance act of reality show makes Urmila recall Feroz Khan’s praise...

    Aamir Dalvi on fasting for Ramzan with daughter and son

    Sonu Sood sells eggs, bread from ‘Sonu Sood ki Supermarket’ on...

    Heartbreak track ‘Aaja Ve’ from ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II’ is out...