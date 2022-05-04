ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Adivi Sesh-starrer ‘Major’ theatrical trailer will be out on May 9

‘Major’, Adivi Sesh’s first pan-India project, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, is set to hit theatres on June 3.

The team is aggressively promoting the film and have announced that the theatrical trailer for the film will be released on May 9.

A video has been released by the makers, announcing the same.

On the other hand, the early version of the trailer was shown to a select few in Mumbai on Tuesday and the reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

The trailer has got a thumping response, as those who watched are lauding Sesh and the emotional content in the video.

“Stylish, relevant and hits the right emotional note,” posted a scribe from North.

Major was shot in both Telugu and Hindi simultaneously, as it features Adivi Sesh in the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film, which is based on the life of 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma in key roles.

Sony Pictures Films India produced the film in collaboration with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

