Adivi Sesh-starrer Telugu movie ‘HIT 2’ to release in Hindi on Dec 30

The Telugu movie ‘HIT 2’ starring Adivi Sesh is all set to be released in Hindi on December 30. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film will be distributed by Grandmaster and B4U all across the country.

The film sees Adivi Sesh playing a cop who investigates a murder. The Telugu film hit the screens on December 2 and has been doing very well with houseful shows in Hyderabad.

The third film of the franchise is said to be in the works with actor Nani being part of the cast. He is also the producer of the ‘HIT’ series.

‘HIT 2’ story is rumoured to be eerily similar to the infamous Shraddha Walkar murder case that has rocked India.

This is Adivi’s second release this year after the successful ‘Major’, which was out earlier this year in different languages.

20221221-191605

