Actor Adivi Sesh, whose recently released film ‘Major’ came in for critical acclaim, has said that he intends to take a brief break before joining the final schedule of his upcoming Telugu film ‘Hit 2’.

In a statement that was widely shared on social media, Adivi Sesh said, “Hi all, First off, thank you for making ‘Major’ an extraordinary success. It has been a truly incredible journey.

“I was supposed to come back to ‘Hit 2’ right after the release of ‘Major’ and complete the last schedule of shoot. However, due to my unflinching commitment to taking Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s story to every nook and corner of the world, I am physically and emotionally exhausted (in a nice way).”

“So, I had requested Natural Star Nani and Dr. Sailesh for a break before I can come back and complete the final shooting schedule of ‘Hit 2’, to which they have graciously agreed. After that, we shall commence post production in an amazing manner.”

“We will update you very soon on the release of ‘Hit 2’ with a bang. KD is coming fully loaded, ready to set the screen on fire. Thank you for understanding.

Sincerely, Adivi Sesh.”

Written and directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, the film is being produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and is presented by actor Nani.

