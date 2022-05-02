ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Adivi Sesh’s ‘HIT 2’ seals July 29 release date

Young director Sailesh Koneru, who had a big hit with ‘HIT’ starring Vishwak Sen, announced a sequel in 2021. Adivi Sesh plays the protagonist in ‘HIT 2’, which is presented by Nani.

‘HIT 2,’ billed as a crime investigative thriller, is set for a grand release soon, as the makers officially announce the release date.

The makers of ‘HIT 2’ announced the release date with an intriguing poster. Adivi Sesh is set to enthrall the audience once more on July 29. According to the poster, the stakes in the second case appear to be very high this time.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady and Bhanu Chandar will reprise his role from the original. Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni are jointly producing the sequel on Wall Poster Cinema banner.

Adivi Sesh, who emerged as one of the most bankable actors of Telugu cinema after scoring a series of hits, being a part of ‘HIT 2’ has pitched much anticipation around the movie.

Adivi Sesh’s biographical movie ‘Major’ has completed the shooting portions recently, and is gearing up for its release on June 3.

