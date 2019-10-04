Administrative reshuffle in J&K, 9 bureaucrats transferred

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday carried out a bureaucratic reshuffle, and odered transfers and postings of nine officers including eight Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officers to various positions.

According to a circular issued by Additional Secretary, transfers and postings have been carried out in the interest of the administration.

Anil Koul (KAS) has been transferred and posted as director, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs at Ladakh division headquartered at Kargil. He was earlier additional chief electoral officer. Koul will also hold charge of additional registrar, co-operatives, Ladakh division.

Moses Kunzang (KAS) has been posted as director, urban local bodies, Ladakh. He will also hold charge of director, industries and commerce along with district development commissioner of the Ladakh region.

Mohammad Mumtaz Ali (KAS) has been posted as director, school education, Ladakh and will also hold the additional charge of director, tourism and director, social welfare, Ladakh region.

Tahir Hussain has been posted as director, rural development, Ladakh.

Vishnu Paul Mahajan, KAS, who was Officer on Special Duty with Speaker, J&K Legislative Assembly, has been transferred and posted as deputy commissioner sales tax, Jammu.

Kunzes Angmo (KAS) programme officer, ICDS, Leh, will hold the additional charge of RTO, Ladakh division.

Zahid Bano (KAS) additional deputy commissioner, Leh, shall hold the charge of joint director, hospitality and protocol, Ladakh division.

Rakesh Magotra (KAS) has been posted as additional secretary, School Education Department, Jammu.

Tashi Dolma (KAS) joint director, school education, Ladakh, will hold additional charge of joint director, handicrafts (with additional charge of handlooms), Ladakh division.

–IANS/

ss/skp/