Adnan, Aditi express gratitude as ‘Katha Ankahee’ completes 100 episodes

Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma, who are seen playing the lead roles of Viaan and Katha in the show ‘Katha Ankahee’, thanked the viewers for their support as their show completed 100 episodes.

‘Katha Ankahee’ is a Hindi remake of the Turkish drama ‘Binbir Gece’ (1001 Nights in English) which is inspired by Arabian Nights and the original series features actors such as Halit Ergen, Berguzar Korel, Tardu Flordun, and Ceyda Duvenci. It started in 2006 and wrapped up in 2009.

Adnan, who essays the role of Viaan, said: “Time really flies by fast, it feels like it was only yesterday when I was approached for Viaan’s role and now we’ve already completed 100 episodes. Over the course of this narrative, Viaan’s character has also evolved and I enjoy bringing alive this complex young man who has successfully managed to touch many hearts.”

On the other hand, Aditi, who plays Katha shared her excitement and added that: “It’s unbelievable that we are a hundred episodes old already. This milestone is the result of many talented people coming together and working as one team. Authentic storytelling and relatable moments is what makes this show a fan favourite and I want to thank them all for the love that they have showered on us.”

‘Katha Ankahee’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

