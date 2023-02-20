TV actor Adnan Khan, who is currently playing the role of Viaan in the show ‘Kathaa Ankahee’, briefed about the challenges of portraying the emotional turmoil and the confused state of mind of his on-screen character in the fictional drama.

He said: “I am glad that with Viaan’s character, we are able to redefine the quintessential hero by showcasing a more vulnerable side of a man; which is very rarely seen on TV. It was the emotional baggage of his past that made Viaan put forth such an unforgivable proposition but he’s aware of his mistake and her forgiveness would mean the world to him. But somewhere on this journey of seeking forgiveness, he’s experiencing emotions that are unknown to him and is now standing at the crossroad of guilt and love.”

The 33-year-old actor has done several TV shows such as ‘Love By Chance’, ‘Twist Wala Love’, ‘Dil Ko Aaj Phir Se Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai’, ‘Juzz Baat’, and many more.

He shared further how he emotionally relates to his on-screen character and why he finds it challenging to portray the inner conflicts of his personality in the show.

“Being a romantic at heart, I love the feeling of being in love. Portraying it on screen can be challenging especially when your character doesn’t recognise these emotions. It is believed that when you truly fall in love, you don’t usually understand how and when it happened. And that’s the case with Viaan right now, which is so heartwarming. He’s struggling to find signs and signals that tell him what being in love means,” he added.

“He is thinking about Katha (played by Aditi Sharma) when she is not around and he’s shocked at himself for standing up for her in front of his own mother. These are moments that all of us have gone through. So, when I have to present that same feeling in front of the camera, I take myself on a flashback to when young Adnan experienced love for the first time,” concluded the actor.

‘Kathaa Ankahee’ is a Hindi remake of the Turkish drama ‘Binbir Gece’ (1001 Nights in English) and features Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan. It brings out the complicated relationship of a couple and their emotional turmoil and dilemma.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230220-152005