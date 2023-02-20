ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ace singer and composer Adnan Sami shared his experience of performing in front of a huge crowd during a live concert in Chandigarh recently. The singer expressed his excitement after looking at the crowd and called it overwhelming.

The 51-year-old singer, who recently made headlines for losing weight and deleting his social media account shared: “It was a magical night. Such an incredibly charged crowd that knew how to have a great time and gave us a memorable night. Chandigarh is all love.”

Adnan is known for his albums and music videos and he also has sung songs in Bollywood movies like ‘Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob’ in ‘Ajnabee’, ‘Ruthe Yaar Nu’ in ‘Chori Chori’, ‘Boom Boom’ in ‘Boys’, ‘Ishq Hota Nahi Sabke Liye’ in ‘Jogger’s Park’, ‘O Re Khuda’ in ‘Rush’, ‘Bhar Do Jholi Meri’ in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, among others.

He also posted a picture from his live performance in Chandigarh on his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption: “50,000 fans singing your songs and that too in tune!! What more can an Artist want?? THANK YOU CHANDIGARH!! YOU ROCKED LAST NIGHT!!”

