ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Adnan shares compilation of his hit tracks from South, says ‘Music has no language’

NewsWire
0
0

Music composer Adnan Sami said that music has no language and boundaries, and has shared a heartfelt video compilation of all his hit tracks from South.

His video comes out after he lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the latter’s separatist tweet on ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ winning a Golden Globe this year.

Post Adnan’s tweet, Minister Rajni Vidadala entered the feud and defended the CM.

Adnan wrote: “For those who try to curtail art within defined parameters, remember that MUSIC HAS NO LANGUAGE & BOUNDARIES.”

The video shared by him is his popular track titled ‘Nenante Naaku’ from the movie ‘Oosaravelli’, ‘Nachave Nizam Pori’,’Thangame Thangame’.

20230114-121403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anurag Kashyap: “Right now, we’re very fragile and easily offended”

    ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’: Song released before trailer

    Charan and I are proud to bring back stardom on screen:...

    New ‘Minnal Murali’ trailer out, Tovino Thomas says film will be...