Adobe appoints Nanda Kambhatla to head India research team

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Software giant Adobe on Wednesday announced it has appointed Nanda Kambhatla to head the Adobe Research team in India.

Based out of Bengaluru, Kambhatla will lead Adobe’s research initiatives in the region, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning (ML), Big-Data Analytics and Insight, and Content Intelligence technologies, the company said in a statement.

“Over the years, the Adobe Research team in Bengaluru has made a significant impact on Adobe’s industry-leading products and solutions, through world-class research. With Dr Kambhatla’s appointment, we further strengthen Adobe’s commitment to transforming digital experiences, through innovation,” said Shriram Revankar, Vice President and Fellow, Adobe Research.

With more than 20 years of research experience, Kambhatla worked as Vice President of Enterprise AI at SymphonyAI. He has also worked at the IBM Research in various capacities.

With more than 5,500 employees contributing to over a third of the company’s overall Research and Development, India is a strategic market for Adobe from an innovation and business standpoint.

The Adobe Research team in Bengaluru involves some of the industry’s top research talent that delivers innovation around new-age technologies.

