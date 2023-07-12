INDIA

Adobe expands Firefly globally, supports prompts in 8 Indian regional languages

Software major Adobe on Wednesday announced the global expansion of Firefly (a generative AI system) that supports text prompts in over 100 languages, including eight Indian regional languages. 

The eight Indian languages included — Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu, enabling users across the world to generate images and text effects using their native languages in the standalone Firefly web service.

The service will also be localised in 20 languages, with versions in French, German, Japanese, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese available now, according to the company.

“Today’s announcement is about making Firefly accessible to more people in their preferred languages, so they can continue to leverage our unique model to bring their imagination to life, and create the highest quality assets that are safe for commercial use,” Ely Greenfield, CTO, Digital Media at Adobe, said in a statement.

Since its launch in March, the company said that Firefly has been integrated into Photoshop, Express and Illustrator, helping customers build their creative confidence by removing the barriers between imagination and blank pages, and bringing even more precision, power, speed and ease directly into Creative Cloud applications and workflows.

Firefly has also generated more than one billion images since its launch over three months ago.

