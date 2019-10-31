Adobe joins NYT, Twitter to ensure digital content attribution

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) With an aim to provide proper content attribution for creators and publishers to ensure trust and transparency online, Adobe along with The New York Times and Twitter on Monday announced the “Content Authenticity Initiative”.

The goal is to develop an industry standard for digital content attribution and let designers get credit for their work.

“With the proliferation of digital content, people want to know the content they’re seeing is authentic,” said Dana Rao, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Adobe.

“It is critical for technology and media companies to come together now in order to empower consumers to better evaluate and understand content online,” Rao said, during the “Adobe Max” conference here.

Adobe is developing an opt-in system that will allow creators and publishers to securely attach attribution data to content they choose to share.

The framework is designed to let authors verify their content so that they receive proper attribution and provide consumers with an attribution trail to give them greater confidence about the authenticity of the content they’re consuming.

Adobe demonstrated a prototype of its content attribution technology embedded in Photoshop.

“Discerning trusted news on the internet is one of the biggest challenges news consumers face today,” said Marc Lavallee, head of Research & Development, The New York Times Company.

“This initiative lays the groundwork for doing that through open standards and protocols.”

“Serving and enhancing global public conversation is our core mission at Twitter,” said Del Harvey, Vice President, Global Trust and Safety, Twitter.

“Everyone has a role to play in information quality and media literacy. Collaboration on issues as complex as this is key,” Harvey added.

