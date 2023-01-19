SCI-TECHWORLD

Adobe refuses allegations of AI models training through users’ data

NewsWire
0
0

Adobe’s chief product officer, Scott Belsky, has responded to concerns about the company’s policies on artificial intelligence (AI) and claimed that the software major has never used content created by its customers to train generative AI models.

“We have never, ever used anything in our storage to train a generative AI model,” Belsky said in an interview with Bloomberg, reports The Verge.

“Not once,” he added.

Earlier this month, the Krita Foundation, a group building open-source graphics software, had posted a screenshot of Adobe’s terms of service on Twitter.

“Adobe may analyse your content using techniques such as machine learning (e.g., for pattern recognition) to develop and improve our products and services,” the screenshot mentioned.

Some users perceived this as an indication that the software major was using customer-created content to train its generative AI models and criticised the company for opting consumers into content analysis by default.

Belsky referred to the criticisms as a “wake-up call” and mentioned that the policy is not intended for image generation.

“We are rolling out a new evolution of this policy that is more specific,” Belsky said.

“If we ever allow people to opt-in for generative AI specifically, we need to call it out and explain how we’re using it. We have to be very explicit about these things,” he added.

The software major has developed many products and tools that use AI algorithms, such as Adobe Sensei, which is an intelligence layer that integrates with software like Photoshop, Lightroom and Premiere Pro, the report said.

20230119-103402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple set to launch new iPhones, Watch Series 8 in early...

    Gene changes may explain symptoms in Covid survivors

    Facebook ‘Home’, ‘Feeds’ tabs to make user’s experience better

    Apple reaches 60% sales share mark for 1st time since 2017