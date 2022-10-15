Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked the leaders of the scientific community to adopt ‘one person one lab’ approach to help boost scientific research and development.

The Prime Minister, who is the president of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) chaired the meeting of CSIR Society at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Saturday.

He appreciated the efforts of the CSIR in the past 80 years and urged them to develop a vision for 2042 when CSIR turns 100 years old.

He also highlighted the significance of documenting the journey of the past 80 years, which can help take a review of progress achieved and identify areas of lacunae which can be addressed.

PM Modi emphasized that for technology to reach the common man, an integrated approach of scientific, commercial and social components must be pursued.

He asked the leaders of the scientific community to adopt a one person one lab approach to help boost scientific research and development through such a focussed approach. He also suggested that a virtual summit of all labs can be held regularly in which they can learn new things from each other’s experience.

The Prime Minister called upon the scientific community to come up with technological solutions to increase protein content in cereals and new varieties of millets to improve the yield and also the nutritional content.

He asked scientists to develop a catalogue of high nutritional value of indigenous food products, which will help enhance their global acceptability.

He called upon the industry and academic and research organisations to work seamlessly with greater integration and focus on addressing India’s energy needs and also fostering a circular economy and developing economically viable solutions towards sustainable development.

The Prime Minister called for India to develop technologies not only for India but for the world and pursue novel approaches for addressing energy needs focussing on Green energy.

He highlighted the need to use scientific approach and technology such as AI in various fields ranging from traditional knowledge to mapping students to their interest, skill sets and competencies which will make them better suited to meet the demands of future India and the world as we move towards Vision 2047 with the aim of India being a global leader.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh, who is the Vice President of CSIR; and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal were present in the meeting along with other CSIR Society members who include eminent scientists, industrialists and Secretaries of scientific and other ministries in the government.

20221015-203605