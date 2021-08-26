The Union Home Ministry has directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take immediate steps for incorporating the provisions of Security Force Court (SFC) in the Act and rules for expediting disciplinary action against Group A officers.

The MHA direction came after it observed that the force has been taking a very long time in finalisation of disciplinary cases against cadre officers.

In a communication sent to Inspector General (Personnel) and the Legal officer of the Ministry on August 23, 2021, the Home Ministry stated that the officers are governed by the provisions of Central Civil Service (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.

“It has been observed that the disciplinary cases being initiated against Group A officers of CRPF take a very long time to reach the finalization and a large number of such cases pertain to unauthorized absence/desertion from duty,” the official communication reads.

“Undue long time in finalization of disciplinary cases of CRPF has been viewed seriously by the Competent Authority. The Competent Authority has therefore directed that CRPF may include the provision of Security Force Court as available in the Acts and Rules of other CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) for initiating disciplinary action against delinquent officers, so that such cases are finalized within minimum time,” the Ministry said further.

In forces like Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), there is a provision for Security Force Court where disciplinary action is concluded in a short period of time, the Home Ministry further commented.

The MHA Ahas also directed its legal officer to coordinate with the CRPF for incorporating the provision of SFC for expeditious disciplinary action against the officers.

Reacting to the MHA decisions, the retired CRPF officers have welcomed the Government move and suggested that the provisions of the SFC must apply uniformly to the Group A or cadre officers, IPS officers and other ranks.

This will strengthen the culture of discipline in the Force by swiftly taking action against erring officials, a retired CRPF official said on the condition of anonymity.

However, the serving officers opined that there should also be a provision of setting up of tribunals similar to the Armed Forces Tribunals to address the grievances of the personnel who can go these appeal to these tribunals after any administrative decision taken against any officers or personnel.

–IANS

ams/pgh